© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FM Outage 10/07/2022
Regional

Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage

KRWG | By AP
Published October 7, 2022 at 12:34 PM MDT
Pete Arredondo, former Uvalde school police chief, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26.
Dario Lopez-Mills
/
AP
Pete Arredondo, former Uvalde school police chief, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Uvalde school leaders have pulled its embattled campus police force off the job four months after the Robb Elementary School shooting. The decision Friday follows a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former Texas state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May attack that killed 19 children and two teachers. School leaders also put two members of the district police department on administrative leave, one of whom elected to retire.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP