Reports: Migrant flights’ mysterious recruiter identified

KRWG | By AP
Published October 4, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Marta Lavandier
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, on Monday, May 9, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Several media outlets have identified the mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights to Martha’s Vineyard from San Antonio. She is Perla H. Huerta, a former combat medic and counterintelligence agent living in Tampa. The New York Times, CNN, and the San Antonio Express-News reported her identity based on photos of her that they showed migrants and unnamed sources connected to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigation. The Associated Press tried numerous phone numbers for potential matches or possible relatives. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office office declined to confirm any 'persons of interest.’

AP
