New Mexico AG wants state's anti-corruption law strengthened

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is calling on lawmakers to strengthen the state’s anti-corruption law. A recent ruling by the New Mexico Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of criminal charges against four defendants. Balderas told the Albuquerque Journal that the court “took away from citizens a very necessary tool to prosecute public officials who use their public office for their own personal gain.” The case dealt with the dismissal of ethics charges against a series of former public officials, including a former Doña Ana County treasurer, an ex-district attorney and a former taxation and revenue official. The state Legislature is set to open a 60-day session in January when lawmakers may take up legislation revising ethics laws and other statutes.