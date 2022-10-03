© 2022 KRWG
FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat

KRWG | By AP
Published October 3, 2022 at 8:51 AM MDT
Sunport-Wide-at-Sunrise-Front-1920x1337-1.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat. Officials at Albuquerque International Sunport say all 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the jet Sunday morning. They were taken by bus to the terminal, and no injuries were reported. FBI officials said that the matter was being investigated and did not disclosing the nature of the security threat. Airport officials say American Airlines passengers flying out of the airport were expected to see flight delays while the was investigated.

