Pelosi: US has to do more to help with wildfire recovery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the federal government has to do more to help with recovery in the wake of a devastating wildfire that charred several hundred homes and destroyed the livelihoods of many rural New Mexico residents. The largest fire in the state's recorded history was sparked earlier this year by two government-planned prescribed fire operations. Pelosi met Monday with more than a dozen residents, elected officials and young people whose families were affected by the fire. She hinted that a government spending pending in Congress could serve as a “very big start” to make the residents whole.