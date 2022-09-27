© 2022 KRWG
Regional

Pelosi: US has to do more to help with wildfire recovery

KRWG | By AP
Published September 27, 2022 at 7:44 AM MDT
A scorched structure and vehicles stand on a property mostly destroyed by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire on June 2, near Las Vegas, N.M.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
A scorched structure and vehicles stand on a property mostly destroyed by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire on June 2, near Las Vegas, N.M.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the federal government has to do more to help with recovery in the wake of a devastating wildfire that charred several hundred homes and destroyed the livelihoods of many rural New Mexico residents. The largest fire in the state's recorded history was sparked earlier this year by two government-planned prescribed fire operations. Pelosi met Monday with more than a dozen residents, elected officials and young people whose families were affected by the fire. She hinted that a government spending pending in Congress could serve as a “very big start” to make the residents whole.

