U.S. awards $73M contract for Navajo-Gallup water project

KRWG | By AP
Published September 25, 2022 at 8:36 AM MDT
navajo.jpg

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a $73 million contract to construct pumping plants as part of an ongoing project to bring drinking water to the Navajo Nation and Gallup residents in northwestern New Mexico.

The Bureau of Reclamation announced Friday that
an Arizona company earned the contract to oversee two pumping plants on the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project. The plants will be situated in the Navajo Sanostee Chapter in San Juan County. The Navajo-Gallup Water

Supply Project, which consists of about 280 miles of pipeline, pumping plants and two water treatment plants, is expected to be completed in 2027.

