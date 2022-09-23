Evaluations highlight concerns, harm at state health centers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new evaluation of state-operated hospitals for veterans, the mentally ill and the elderly describes inadequate oversight that threatens the ability to provide quality care, including harmful conditions at a veteran’s home in Truth or Consequences. Presented Thursday to legislators, the evaluation from the Legislature’s accountability and budget office describes improvements in management of finances, marketing and tracking of clinical outcomes for patients. But the quality of patient care and oversight at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences in particular continues to be a point of concern. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said state officials are confident that the facility can return to compliance.