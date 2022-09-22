© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico braces for exodus from Medicaid insurance

KRWG | By AP
Published September 22, 2022 at 11:41 AM MDT
david_scrase_2_x_2_4.jpg
Dr. David Scrase
/
New Mexico Human Services Secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is bracing for a rapid exodus of up to 100,000 people from subsidized Medicaid health care next year as the federal government phases out special pandemic-era spending and eligibility for the program. State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase on Wednesday said that between 85,000 and 100,000 residents would no longer qualify for Medicaid because of increased earnings as they rejoin the workforce. State health and welfare officials say the federal government appears likely but not certain to declare an end to its COVID-19 public health emergency in January, curtailing Medicaid enrollment in the process.

