Funeral arrangements set for Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero

LAS CRUCES, NM - The Organ Mountain High School football player who died Saturday night at just 17 years old will be memorialized this week. Funeral arrangements for Abraham Romero are as follows according to Baca's Funeral Chapels Las Cruces website:

"A public viewing will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, from 2pm to 7pm at Baca’s Funeral Chapels, 300 East Boutz Road. Visitation will begin on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 9am at Las Cruces First [Assembly of God], 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Funeral Services will follow at 11 am. Abe will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, at 100 South Espina Street."

The senior team captain and starting middle linebacker collapsed suddenly August 26th during a game in Deming. He spent the next three weeks in a medically induced coma in an El Paso hospital according to the Las Cruces Sun News. Romero wore the number 22 and Monday, Mayor Ken Miyagishima declared September 22 “Abraham Romero Day” in Las Cruces. Romero’s family was presented with a plaque at Monday’s meeting.

The Organ Mountain High School Football Facebook page has information on various ways individuals can contribute to Romero's family including a raffle and gofundme account, or interested individuals can call 575-527-9430 to learn more. Las Cruces Public Schools' Superintendent Ralph Ramos issued the following statement after Romero's passing:

"Today we grieve the devastating loss of a remarkable student athlete, who was equally as remarkable off the field. Abraham Romero was a leader in Las Cruces Public Schools, from his first days at Cesar Chávez Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, Mesa & Picacho Middle Schools and finally at Organ Mountain High School. When we say, “We are LCPS,” we are one, and Abe will always be one of us. Our deepest condolences to his family."

- Ralph Ramos, Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent