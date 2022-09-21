Cowboys for Trump cofounder appeals ban from public office

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico politician and Trump supporter who was removed and barred from elected office for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, is attempting to appeal that decision to the state Supreme Court. Cowboys for Trump cofounder and former county commissioner Couy Griffin on Tuesday notified the high court of his intent to appeal. The ruling against Griffin this month from a Santa Fe-based state District Court was the first to remove an elected official from office in connection with the attack that disrupted Congress as it was trying to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.