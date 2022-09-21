© 2022 KRWG
Cowboys for Trump cofounder appeals ban from public office

KRWG | By AP
Published September 21, 2022 at 10:32 AM MDT
Couy Griffin, a county commissioner in Otero County, New Mexico, speaks on June 17 outside federal court in Washington, D.C., where he was convicted of entering a restricted area during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
Couy Griffin spoke on June 17 outside federal court in Washington, D.C., where he was convicted of entering a restricted area during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico politician and Trump supporter who was removed and barred from elected office for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, is attempting to appeal that decision to the state Supreme Court. Cowboys for Trump cofounder and former county commissioner Couy Griffin on Tuesday notified the high court of his intent to appeal. The ruling against Griffin this month from a Santa Fe-based state District Court was the first to remove an elected official from office in connection with the attack that disrupted Congress as it was trying to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

