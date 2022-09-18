Silver Alert: Police looking for 72-year-old Alamogordo woman

The Alamogordo Police Department has issued a Silver Alert Sunday. The Department issued this statement Sunday:

The Alamogordo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Pamela Lee, a Caucasian female, seventy-two years old, 5’10” tall, weighing 205 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Ms. Lee was last seen wearing a grey sports coat, blue shirt, and tan pants. Ms. Lee was last seen leaving her residence located on Wildwood Drive in Alamogordo, New Mexico on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at around 10:25 a.m.

Ms. Lee is driving a grey 2022 Ford Edge bearing New Mexico license plate ABCC79. Ms. Lee is missing and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Alamogordo Police Department at (575) 439-4300 or 911.