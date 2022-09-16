Official: New Mexico horse racing still in the 'dark ages'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A top horse racing official in New Mexico says easing rules around online betting would help to ensure the industry’s survival amid intense competition for gambling dollars. The head of the state racing commission told a panel of lawmakers Thursday that the industry in New Mexico needs to find a way out of "the dark ages” by embracing technology. New Mexico law prevents residents from betting on races in the state using their mobile devices. Track owners and horse breeders say that's lost revenue for a multimillion-dollar industry that has seen its economic effect dwindle by nearly 25% over recent years.