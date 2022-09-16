© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico focusing on seniors with COVID-19 booster rollout

KRWG | By AP
Published September 16, 2022 at 10:44 AM MDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are touting the new COVID-19 booster, along with an aggressive plan to bring it to the most vulnerable populations. The state announced a timeline Thursday to get the Omicron booster to seniors and residents of long-term care facilities in the next six weeks. There are around 240 assisted living facilities, 70 nursing homes and over 200 senior sites in New Mexico. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase hopes people in general will take advantage of the booster while getting their flu shot. Scrase says there are no plans to end the current emergency public health order.

