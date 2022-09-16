GOP candidate wants referendum on abortion in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican nominee for governor in New Mexico is proposing a statewide referendum that could place new limitations on access to abortion. Mark Ronchetti is pitching the idea in a television ad. He has advocated for a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for rape, incest and risk to the physical health of the mother. That’s in line with a proposal this week for a nationwide abortion ban from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham voiced immediate opposition to her opponent's referendum proposal.