GOP candidate wants referendum on abortion in New Mexico

By AP
Published September 16, 2022 at 10:47 AM MDT
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican nominee for governor in New Mexico is proposing a statewide referendum that could place new limitations on access to abortion. Mark Ronchetti is pitching the idea in a television ad. He has advocated for a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for rape, incest and risk to the physical health of the mother. That’s in line with a proposal this week for a nationwide abortion ban from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham voiced immediate opposition to her opponent's referendum proposal.

