Albuquerque officials will take over some police oversight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says New Mexico's largest city has made enough progress with court-ordered police reforms that some oversight of the ongoing process will be turned over to Albuquerque officials. The announcement was made Thursday with a new court filing that outlines what the city will monitor going forward. Regular reports on compliance will be required. The Justice Department and the city reached an agreement nearly a decade ago to overhaul the police force in response to a series of deadly shootings that pointed to patterns of excessive force, constitutional violations and a lack of training and oversight of its officers. Federal officials said the city is now moving in the right direction.