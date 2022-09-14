Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Colorado River Compact was signed in 1922, just 10 years after New Mexico became a state. Today, New Mexico still uses only about half of its allotment under the compact each year. Colorado River tributaries serve relatively small portions of northwest and southwest New Mexico. But the basin’s water is essential for the state’s largest city: Albuquerque. And pressures on the water is expected to increase as more tribes reach water rights settlements and build out infrastructure to use those rights. For example, agencies are making progress on large projects to deliver water to Navajo communities in western New Mexico.