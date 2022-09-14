Governor signs emergency declaration for Hidalgo County

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced that she has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Hidalgo County due to recent severe flooding, making available additional funding and state resources for affected communities.

The emergency declaration comes after monsoon rain events that began in August have resulted in flooding that broke the all-time record water level for the Gila River water gauge near the Village of Virden and resulted in damage to both private and public property.

The executive order provides $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to assist the county with emergency protective measures, help prevent additional damages, repair public infrastructure, and lessen the overall recovery time. The emergency declaration follows the Hidalgo County Commission issuing a local declaration of emergency and requesting additional assistance from the state.

Republicans called for Sierra and Catron Counties to be added to the list and said in a news release that those counties are working to have declarations signed. “To see the towns and forest that I grew up in destroyed has been a gut wrenching experience,” said Senator Crystal Diamond (District 35-Elephant Butte). “I am glad to see Hidalgo County specified in today's emergency declaration. Ignorance of the vast impact of these floods beyond Silver City is only missed by politicians disconnected from our people. I am glad to have dedicated public servants from my corner of the state who partnered with me in elevating this issue to the executive. I hope to see access to these funds extended to Sierra County and Catron County who were also badly damaged by recent flooding."