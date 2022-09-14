Dona Ana Elementary students relocated due to law enforcement operation

LAS CRUCES, NM - Due to ongoing police activity in the area, Doña Ana Elementary students have been relocated to Vista Middle School. LCPS says in a news release that it has authorized early release of students immediately. Parents or authorized guardians/emergency contacts can pick up students from the gym at Vista with photo ID (please use the Vista parking lot off Elks Drive). If you are unable to pick up your child, all students will be housed at Vista through the end of the day according to the district.

The Dona Ana Sheriff's Office announced on social media that there is an operation taking place at one residence in the 5000 block of Clavel in Dona Ana. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.