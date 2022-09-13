© 2022 KRWG
Inspections of chile imports heat up at New Mexico border

KRWG | By AP
Published September 13, 2022 at 8:22 AM MDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's green chile season is in full swing as the aroma of fresh roasted peppers permeates the air. But growers in Mexico are just as busy and that's causing a crunch at the international border. Agricultural specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection are processing dozens of chile imports daily at the Columbus port of entry. Authorities say they're expecting an increase in the volume of chile imports again this season. Inspectors are looking for any pests in the produce that would have the potential to spread to domestic operations. Green chile is a signature crop for New Mexico.

