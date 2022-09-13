Governor embraces US law on climate, health care

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor of New Mexico is using a visit to Washington, D.C., to celebrate Democrats’ flagship U.S. climate and health care bill and to advocate for addition federal wildfire relief. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was traveling to Tuesday’s celebration the Inflation Reduction Act at the invitation of President Biden. Signed in August, the law could save money for some Americans by lessening the cost of prescription drugs for the elderly, extending health insurance subsidies and reducing energy prices. Lujan Grisham is in a tight race for re-election with Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti just a few points behind in recent polling. The two candidates are boasting of collecting a combined $5 million in direct campaign contributions for the two-month period ending Sept. 5.