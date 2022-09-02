© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico judiciary endorses elimination of some court fees

KRWG | By AP
Published September 2, 2022 at 1:44 PM MDT
gavel.jpg

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s judiciary has endorsed the elimination of court fees linked to traffic violations and some misdemeanor criminal cases that can have a disproportionate impact on the poor. State courts division director Jason Clack told a panel of legislators Thursday that endorsement is contingent upon replacing income from court fees with taxpayer dollars from the state general fund. A variety of court fees have been eliminated in states including Michigan, Mississippi, Wisconsin and California

