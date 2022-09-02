New assessments show New Mexico students still struggling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Most New Mexico students are not proficient when it comes to math, science and language arts. Top education officials rolled out the results of last spring's assessments Thursday. They showed only 25% of students tested were were proficient in math and about one-third in science and language arts. New Mexico is using a new tool to gauge progress and officials stressed that the results can’t be compared to previous years. Still, New Mexico has a history of low proficiency rates and the pandemic only helped to accentuate challenges. Education officials also noted that a high percentage of students come from low-income families, are English language learners or have disabilities.