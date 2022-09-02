Minnesota opens with 38-0 win over Kill, New Mexico State

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mo Ibrahim rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns as Minnesota opened the season by overwhelming New Mexico State 38-0. The victory spoiled a homecoming of sorts for head coach Jerry Kill. Minnesota's P.J. Fleck and Kill shook hands before and after the game. Kill was critical of Fleck in the past. He coached the Gophers from 2011-15 and is in his first year at New Mexico State. Ibrahim returned from a season-ending Achilles tear in the 2021 opener. Tanner Morgan had 174 yards on 13-for-19 passing and rushed for two touchdowns.