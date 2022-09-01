Researchers: Pretrial detention plans wouldn't reduce crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A study by New Mexico researchers says legislative proposals intended to make it easier to keep certain criminal defendants in jail while awaiting trial would have done little to reduce crime. The study was disseminated Tuesday by state court officials. Researchers at the University of New Mexico and the Santa Fe Institute based their findings on a review of more than 15,000 people charged with felonies from July 2017 through June 2021. The study comes as New Mexico politicians continue to debate how best to address what many have described as a revolving door in the state’s criminal justice system.