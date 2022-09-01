© 2022 KRWG
Beto O'Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness

KRWG | By AP
Published September 1, 2022 at 8:35 AM MDT
beto_speech_still1.jpg
Rep. Beto O'Rourke kicks off his Senate campaign
/
Beto O'Rourke kicked off his Senate campaign in El Paso in 2017

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke says he's resuming campaigning in his race for Texas governor after pausing his schedule because of an unspecified bacterial infection. O’Rourke says he'll return to the road Friday in Laredo as he continues his underdog challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. O’Rourke returned home to El Paso last week after seeking treatment at a San Antonio hospital and receiving antibiotics. The former presidential candidate is a relentless campaigner who visited each of Texas’ 254 counties during his failed run for U.S. Senate in 2018.

