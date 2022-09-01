Beto O'Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke says he's resuming campaigning in his race for Texas governor after pausing his schedule because of an unspecified bacterial infection. O’Rourke says he'll return to the road Friday in Laredo as he continues his underdog challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. O’Rourke returned home to El Paso last week after seeking treatment at a San Antonio hospital and receiving antibiotics. The former presidential candidate is a relentless campaigner who visited each of Texas’ 254 counties during his failed run for U.S. Senate in 2018.