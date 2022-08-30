New Mexico governor issues pardons to 6 people

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has pardoned six people for convictions ranging from fraud and larceny to burglary and drug trafficking. The pardons announced Monday represent another round of clemency decisions for the Democratic governor who is seeking reelection. She has pardoned 56 people overall. The governor’s office says nearly all of the pardoned offenses stem from crimes committed a decade or more ago and all but one involved non-violent offenses. The governor’s pardon restores certain rights, such as the right to vote and the right to hold public office.