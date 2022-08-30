Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A border wall with Mexico isn’t the issue it was during Donald Trump's presidency but plans for more barriers in Yuma, Arizona, is a reminder of obstacles that the federal government always faces: difficulty working on tribal lands and private property. When the Biden administration announced plans to award a contract this fall to plug gaps in the Yuma border wall, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he couldn't wait and last week finished installing 130 double-stacked shipping containers. So far, they've had no discernible impact. Hundreds of migrants have continued walking through tribal lands before dawn each day.