Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border

KRWG | By AP
Published August 30, 2022 at 9:10 AM MDT
A stretch of border wall near Yuma, Ariz., in 2019.
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A border wall with Mexico isn’t the issue it was during Donald Trump's presidency but plans for more barriers in Yuma, Arizona, is a reminder of obstacles that the federal government always faces: difficulty working on tribal lands and private property. When the Biden administration announced plans to award a contract this fall to plug gaps in the Yuma border wall, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he couldn't wait and last week finished installing 130 double-stacked shipping containers. So far, they've had no discernible impact. Hundreds of migrants have continued walking through tribal lands before dawn each day.

