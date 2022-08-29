Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on climate change
could have implications for a range of other issues, including a case
involving nuclear waste storage and a proposal requiring companies to
disclose how climate risk affects their businesses. Two Republican
attorneys general say the court ruling, which restricted regulation of
greenhouse gas emissions by power plants, applies more broadly. Texas
Attorney General Ken Paxton says the June 30 ruling can be used to block
a federal license issued to store radioactive waste in his state. West
Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, fresh off a win in the
climate case, vows to challenge a Securities and Exchange Commission
plan to require companies to report on climate risks.