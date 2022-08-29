© 2022 KRWG
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case

KRWG | By AP
Published August 29, 2022 at 2:53 PM MDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on climate change

could have implications for a range of other issues, including a case

involving nuclear waste storage and a proposal requiring companies to

disclose how climate risk affects their businesses. Two Republican

attorneys general say the court ruling, which restricted regulation of

greenhouse gas emissions by power plants, applies more broadly. Texas

Attorney General Ken Paxton says the June 30 ruling can be used to block

a federal license issued to store radioactive waste in his state. West

Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, fresh off a win in the

climate case, vows to challenge a Securities and Exchange Commission

plan to require companies to report on climate risks.

