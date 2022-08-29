Illness interrupts Beto O'Rourke's campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke

says he has cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a

San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a

statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O'Rourke says he sought

treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after he began to feel

ill Friday. He said intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his

symptoms. The El Paso Democrat says he is resting at home based on his

doctors’ recommendation but will return soon to the campaign trail.

O'Rourke continues to trail Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in opinion

polls.