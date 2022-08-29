Illness interrupts Beto O'Rourke's campaign for Texas governor
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke
says he has cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a
San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a
statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O'Rourke says he sought
treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after he began to feel
ill Friday. He said intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his
symptoms. The El Paso Democrat says he is resting at home based on his
doctors’ recommendation but will return soon to the campaign trail.
O'Rourke continues to trail Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in opinion
polls.