Child of migrant, 5, drowns while crossing Rio Grande

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A 5-year-old girl has drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande. Mexico's National Immigration Institute said Tuesday the girl was attempting to cross the river with her mother when the current swept her away. The institute said the two were from Central America, but did not specify which country. The mother told rescuers she was holding her child, but the current swept her daughter out of her arms. The child's body was found near Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso. Four other migrants more from South America were found trapped in the river and taken to safety.