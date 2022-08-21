Carlsbad Caverns National Park Evacuated Saturday Due to Flash Flooding

Carlsbad, New Mexico- Park officials at Carlsbad Caverns said that on Saturday a flash flood occurred in the park with 20 foot deep water flowing across sections of the main road, causing around 200 visitors and staff to shelter in place at the visitor center for around 9 hours until the water receded and roads were cleared of debris. Officials said that the park’s concessions operator reopened to make food available to visitors.

During the evacuation, rangers, law enforcement, and first responders were stationed at the water crossings to monitor and ensure visitors safely crossed these sections of the road.

Officials say that all visitors and staff were evacuated from the park just before midnight.

