Police Encourage Safe Driving on Wet Roadways

LAS CRUCES, NM - Rains that are anticipated to fall in southern New Mexico over the next several days might cause flooding and difficult driving conditions. The Las Cruces Police Department encourages motorists to drive with extreme caution and avoid traveling through flooded areas. Police suggest following these and other safety tips:

Avoid unnecessary travel during rainstorms and immediately after rainfall as roadways can be slick or, in some cases, flooded.

Motorists should slow down and allow for more travel time when driving in wet weather.

When coming to a stop, avoid slamming on brakes. Instead, slow down sooner and apply gentle brake pressure.

Allow for greater distance between vehicles. Normal driving conditions recommend travelling at least two seconds behind vehicles. During wet weather and on slick roads, it is recommended to increase that distance.

Give larger vehicles, like trucks and buses, more room for stops and turns.

Avoid making sudden turns or lane changes.

Drive around puddles as sitting water may be deeper than what it appears.

Never attempt to drive through flooded arroyos or running water. Even when driving a large vehicle, like a truck or SUV, fast-moving water can easily overcome it.

Stay clear of and avoid downed power lines.

Watch for sand, rocks and debris that may have washed onto roadways.

Drive with headlights on for safety and stay alert to surrounding traffic and changing weather conditions.

If rain is too heavy or streets are flooded, pull over to a safe distance from the roadway – in a parking lot or away from traffic – until conditions improve.

Get indoors when lightning is seen or when thunder is heard.

Lightning tends to strike taller objects, so avoid open areas and keep away from tall objects in open areas.

Stay away from tall trees, utility poles, towers and large bodies of water.

If you’re in a group of people and unable to take shelter, have the group spread out.

Keep away from electrical equipment, corded telephones and plumbing during a storm. Don’t swim, shower, bathe or wash dishes when lightning is nearby.

