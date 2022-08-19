Employees at Santa Fe Starbucks store to pursue unionizing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Workers at a Santa Fe Starbucks are taking steps to unionize. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports employees there notified sent CEO Howard Schultz earlier this week that they filed a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board. Workers say they often do the work of two or more people in back-to-back shifts. This is the first Starbucks in Santa Fe to initiate unionizing efforts. An Albuquerque branch formally filed a petition in July. More than 220 U.S. Starbucks stores that have voted to unionize since late last year. The coffee giant opposes the unionization effort.