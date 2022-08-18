Suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings detained pending trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Afghan refugee charged in the shooting deaths of two Muslim men and suspected in the killing of two others will remain behind bars pending trial. A New Mexico district court judge granted a motion by prosecutors during a virtual hearing Wednesday, agreeing that Muhammad Syed was dangerous and there were no conditions of release that would ensure the community's safety. Syed, 51, has denied any involvement in the killings that shook New Mexico's Muslim community. His public defenders were unsuccessful in their bid to have him placed on house arrest. They had argued that he had no criminal record as previous charges of domestic violence were ultimately dropped and that he was not a flight risk.