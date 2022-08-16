© 2022 KRWG
US: Drought-stricken states to get less from Colorado River

KRWG | By AP
Published August 16, 2022 at 1:13 PM MDT
A bathtub ring marks the high-water line on Nevada's Lake Mead, which is on the Colorado River, in 2013.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. officials have announced that two U.S. states reliant on water from the Colorado River will face more water cuts as they endure extreme drought. The move affecting Arizona and Nevada came Tuesday as officials predict levels at Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, will plummet even further than they have. The cuts will place officials in those states under extraordinary pressure to plan for a hotter, drier future and a growing population. Mexico will also face cuts. The river serves 40 million people in the U.S. West and Northern Mexico and is also a key source for farmers.

