State Police: Armed Carlsbad man killed by deputies

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state police say a Carlsbad man has been shot and killed by Eddy County Sheriff's deputies. State police say 48-year-old Gabriel Mesa had an argument with his girlfriend and then left their home with her cell phone and a handgun Thursday night.

Sheriff's deputies tracked him to a nearby open field and tried to persuade him to surrender. Mesa instead pointed the gun at two deputies and both shot at him. State police said in a statement Friday evening that their investigators are working to independently confirm the account of the shooting and will provide their findings to the district attorney. Prosecutors will then determine if the shooting was justified.