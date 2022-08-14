Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho say they've arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him.

Rio Rancho Police said in a statement that officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the store parking lot just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday. That's when a man came out of the Walmart and ran for the vehicle as they approached it. As the officers tried to detain the man,he grabbed a gun from between the seats of the vehicle an opened fire.

Officers retreated, took cover and fired back, but the man drove off. No officers were hurt. The man was later arrested in Albuquerque and had a gunshot wound.