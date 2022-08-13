© 2022 KRWG
Regional

New Mexico seeks proposals with mine spill settlement funds

KRWG | By AP
Published August 13, 2022 at 8:50 AM MDT
Joyel Dhieux, EPA on-scene coordinator, looks at an old water treatment plant that stopped operating near the base of the Gold King Mine in the early 2000s. The EPA built its own temporary plant in October 2015 after the Gold King Mine spill.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is calling for proposals that would be funded with $10 million received as part of a recent settlement stemming from a 2015 mine spill that polluted rivers in three western states. The state and the federal government reached the agreement in June. Colorado and the Navajo Nation also have inked multimillion-dollar agreements to settle claims and sort out responsibility for cleanup following the spill at the inactive Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado. New Mexico officials say any proposed projects should benefit farming, outdoor recreation or natural resources in northwestern New Mexico.

AP
