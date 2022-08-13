© 2022 KRWG
Family of slain Texas soldier seeking $35 million in damages

KRWG | By AP
Published August 13, 2022 at 9:13 AM MDT
Candles and flowers decorate a makeshift memorial for Vanessa Guillén, a Fort Hood, Texas, soldier whose 2020 killing put a spotlight on sexual harassment in the U.S. military.
Mark Felix
/
AFP via Getty Images
Candles and flowers decorate a makeshift memorial for Vanessa Guillén, a Fort Hood, Texas, soldier whose 2020 killing put a spotlight on sexual harassment in the U.S. military.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of a slain Texas soldier has filed a lawsuit seeking $35 million in damages from the U.S. government. Vanessa Guillen, 20, was sexually harassed and killed at U.S. Army base Fort Hood. Her family is seeking damages for sexual harassment, abuse, assault, rape, sodomy and wrongful death. Military officials found Guillen was sexually harassed and leaders failed to take appropriate action. The lawsuit follows a Thursday's decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that a law baring troops from seeking damages over injuries during service did not apply to a sexual assault lawsuit.

