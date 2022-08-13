Driver who hit Gallup parade-goers held until trial

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A man charged with driving drunk without a valid license and then barreling into a parade in Gallup will remain jailed until trial. A McKinley County-Gallup District Court judge on Friday denied 33-year-old Jeff Irving, who is accused of injuring at least 15 people last week, any conditional release. Judge Louis DePauli said he “had no faith” that Irving could refrain from drinking and driving. He cited previous DWI charges and failures to show up in court. Irving’s defense attorney argued Irving was never convicted of most charges. Irving faces 14 counts of leaving the scene of an accident as well as other charges.