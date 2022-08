LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries.

Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel, to an area hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 575-526-0795.