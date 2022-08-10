Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim killings denies involvement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico court documents say that the suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque denied any connection to the crimes that shook the city's small Muslim community after he was pulled over in a traffic stop by officers. The documents made public Tuesday night say that Afghan immigrant Muhammad Syed told authorities through an interpreter that he was driving to Houston to look for a new home because of the Albuquerque violence. Monday's arrest happened more than 100 miles from his home. The court documents say bullet casings found in Syed's vehicle matched the caliber of weapons believed to have been used in two of the killings.