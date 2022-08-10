Environment officials: Boil water advisory for Madrid Mobile Home Park north of Las Cruces

Doña Ana County—The New Mexico Environment Department’s (NMED) Drinking Water Bureau confirms that a “boil water advisory” is required for the Madrid Mobile Home Park (MHP) water system in Doña Ana County.

The Madrid MHP was required to issue the advisory on August 10, 2022 after E. coli, a bacteria, was detected in repeat drinking water samples from the water

system’s distribution system. New Mexico drinking water regulations require Madrid MHP to notify their water system consumers of this finding as soon as practical but no later than 24 hours after the system is notified of the confirmation of the violation.

The Madrid MHP water system is a community public water system that serves approximately 64 users. This advisory applies only to the drinking water from the Madrid MHP and does not extend to any other surrounding water systems.

Madrid MHP water system users are advised to boil water for three minutes before:



Drinking

Making coffee, tea and other drinks

Making ice

Cooking

Washing fruits and vegetables

Using the water to feed a baby

Brushing teeth

Providing as drinking water for pets

More information about boil water advisories in English and Spanish is available here.

For more information on today’s announcement, please call the Drinking

Water Bureau’s Southern Region Compliance Supervisor Brandi Littleton at

575-323-4298.