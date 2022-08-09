Police: Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)—Police have announced a breakthrough in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A man from Afghanistan — himself a Muslim —was charged Tuesday with two of the slayings, and authorities identified him as a prime suspect in the other killings that put the entire community on edge.

Muhammad Syed, who is 51, was taken into custody a day earlier after a traffic stop more than 100 miles away.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said it was not clear yet whether the deaths should be classified as hate crimes or serial killings. Police were still looking into possible motives, including an unspecified “interpersonal conflict.”