Gun Shop Burglary Suspect Sought by Police

LAS CRUCEs, NM - Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man suspected of stealing more than two dozen guns from Sparks Firearms on Friday.

Las Cruces police were called to Sparks Firearms, at 1560 W. Picacho Ave., on the morning of Friday, Aug. 5. Police believe the burglary occurred sometime between 5:30 and 6:15 a.m. that day. Investigators obtained surveillance images that shows the suspect, a man, entering the business through a rear door. The suspect stole more than two dozen firearms including rifles, shotguns and revolvers.

The suspect was last seen pulling a blue recycle bin and walking northbound on Eighth Street from Dies Avenue. The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating the burglary with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. As a reminder, anyone who possesses or purchases a stolen firearm can be charged with a felony.

Police encourage those who may have information that can help identify the suspect – or knows where the stolen firearms might be – to contact police immediately by calling 911. Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces-Doña Ana County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices. To be eligible for the Crime Stoppers reward, tipsters must call Las Cruces-Dona Aña County Crime Stoppers.

Information from the Las Cruces Police Department.