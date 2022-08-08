Man faces charges in road rage shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM - A suspect has been identified and charged in Friday’s road rage shooting

Las Cruces police say the man suspected in Friday’s road rage shooting that injured a 3-year-old girl on Amador Avenue is

Estevan Miguel Jimenez, 24, who turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon. Jimenez is charged with one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with evidence.

Investigators interviewed Jimenez who, they say, acknowledged his involvement in Friday’s shooting. Investigators also learned the identity of the driver of the Honda Civic in which Jimenez was a passenger. No charges have been filed against the driver.

About 3:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, the occupants of a dark blue Honda Civic got into a road rage altercation with the driver of a black pickup on Amador Avenue near the railroad tracks.

Investigators learned that near the intersection of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive the Honda Civic pulled alongside the pickup. About that time, the passenger of the Civic, Jimenez, is suspected pointing a firearm at the pickup and discharged at least one round. Gunfire struck the 3-year-old girl who was a backseat passenger of the pickup. The young victim is recovering from her injuries.

The Las Cruces Police Department thanks those who helped disseminate information, particularly through social media, as that is believed to be a contributing factor in solving this case.

Information from the Las Cruces Police Department.