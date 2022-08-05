Multiple people injured as SUV drove through parade in Gallup
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was among those
almost hit as a large SUV drove through a Native American parade in
western New Mexico, causing multiple injuries. Police took the driver
into custody Thursday evening but have yet to release details about why
the driver was speeding through downtown Gallup. Thousands of people
were lining the parade route. Many captured the chaotic scene on video.
People were yelling for others to get out of the way while some pushed
parade-goers to safety. Two Gallup police officers were among those
hurt. Police say no one was killed. The parade was a highlight of the
Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration, which was founded
in 1922 to honor indigenous heritage.