Multiple people injured as SUV drove through parade in Gallup

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was among those

almost hit as a large SUV drove through a Native American parade in

western New Mexico, causing multiple injuries. Police took the driver

into custody Thursday evening but have yet to release details about why

the driver was speeding through downtown Gallup. Thousands of people

were lining the parade route. Many captured the chaotic scene on video.

People were yelling for others to get out of the way while some pushed

parade-goers to safety. Two Gallup police officers were among those

hurt. Police say no one was killed. The parade was a highlight of the

Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration, which was founded

in 1922 to honor indigenous heritage.