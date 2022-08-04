Jonathan Nez, Buu Nygren remaining candidates for Navajo presidency

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Voters from the Navajo Nation will see familiar

faces in the tribe’s general election: their current president and the

2018 vice presidential candidate. President Jonathan Nez and former vice

presidential candidate Buu Nygren garnered the most votes in Tuesday’s

primary among a field of 15. Whoever wins will oversee the largest

Native American reservation in the U.S., and the second-highest tribal

population. They two differ on their approaches to the coronavirus

pandemic. The Navajo Nation once had one of the highest infection rates

in the United States. Nez’s administration enacted some of the strictest

measures in the country and some are still in place. Nygren contends

that Navajo businesses are hurting because of those restrictions.