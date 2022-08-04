Jonathan Nez, Buu Nygren remaining candidates for Navajo presidency
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Voters from the Navajo Nation will see familiar
faces in the tribe’s general election: their current president and the
2018 vice presidential candidate. President Jonathan Nez and former vice
presidential candidate Buu Nygren garnered the most votes in Tuesday’s
primary among a field of 15. Whoever wins will oversee the largest
Native American reservation in the U.S., and the second-highest tribal
population. They two differ on their approaches to the coronavirus
pandemic. The Navajo Nation once had one of the highest infection rates
in the United States. Nez’s administration enacted some of the strictest
measures in the country and some are still in place. Nygren contends
that Navajo businesses are hurting because of those restrictions.