New Mexico launches fund to train new police officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has established a new fund that will be dedicated to helping small law enforcement agencies statewide with the training of new police officers. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other officials gathered in Albuquerque on Tuesday to announce the fund. With an initial investment of $800,000 through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the fund will help agencies with the costs of certifying and equipping new officers. The funding is expected to support training for 80 new officers. State officials are hopeful the program will help address the shortfall in police officers around New Mexico.