New Mexico forester lifts restrictions as fire danger eases

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's state forester is lifting fire restrictions that had been imposed in the spring due to extreme wildfire danger. Forester Laura McCarthy said Monday that while the monsoon is bringing relief, some parts of New Mexico continue to be dry, and she encouraged people to use caution with any use of fire and fireworks. The fire restrictions had been put in place in April as hot, dry and windy conditions fueled multiple large fires. That included two planned burns by federal land managers that became the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history. Crews continue working to address post-fire flooding.